Overview of Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD

Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Catheterization Med Center Of Brooklyn And Queens|Staten Island Hospital



Dr. Roger works at Orthopedic Hand Surgery in Elmhurst, NY with other offices in Jackson Heights, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.