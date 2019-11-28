Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD
Overview of Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD
Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Elmhurst, NY. They completed their residency with Catheterization Med Center Of Brooklyn And Queens|Staten Island Hospital
Dr. Roger works at
Dr. Roger's Office Locations
-
1
Orthopedic Hand Surgery9131 Queens Blvd, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions
-
2
Bariatric Surgery72-06 Northern Boulevard, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions
- 3 91-31 Queens Blvd Suite 301, Elmhurst, NY 11373 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Queens
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
very friendly office Staff, very efficient , DR Roger is friendly, concerned and spends time both listening to the Patient as well as explaining to and answering questions. Mild mannered and soft spoken as an MD should be.
About Dr. Ignatius Roger, MD
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- English, Polish
- 1699832667
Education & Certifications
- Catheterization Med Center Of Brooklyn And Queens|Staten Island Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roger has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roger accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Roger works at
Dr. Roger has seen patients for Hand Fracture , Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) and Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Roger on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Roger speaks Polish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Roger. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roger.
