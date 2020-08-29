See All Podiatrists in Brighton, MI
Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM

Podiatry
3.9 (7)
Map Pin Small Brighton, MI
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM

Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brighton, MI. 

Dr. Perna works at Lee K Gold Dpm PC in Brighton, MI with other offices in Southfield, MI, Livonia, MI and Taylor, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
Dr. Gloria Christin, DPM
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
Dr. Bradley Seel, DPM
4.3 (43)
View Profile
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
Dr. Steven Neirink, DPM
5.0 (2)
View Profile

Dr. Perna's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lee K Gold Dpm PC
    5889 Whitmore Lake Rd Ste A, Brighton, MI 48116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 227-4155
  2. 2
    Ascension Providence Hospital
    16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (800) 770-4155
  3. 3
    Subburaman Sivakumar MD PC
    37650 Professional Center Dr Ste 1010A, Livonia, MI 48154 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 522-7070
  4. 4
    Taylor Office- Primary Office
    22021 ECORSE RD, Taylor, MI 48180 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (313) 291-4444
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    12:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 12:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
  • Ascension Saint John Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Bunion
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Perna?

    Aug 29, 2020
    The Dr explains in detail . That makes you feel more at ease with your condition .
    John — Aug 29, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Perna to family and friends

    Dr. Perna's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Perna

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM.

    About Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Italian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1730272915
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Perna is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Perna has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Perna has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Perna. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Perna.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Perna, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Perna appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ignazio Perna, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.