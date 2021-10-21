Overview of Dr. Igor Brondz, MD

Dr. Igor Brondz, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Vinnica State Medical University and is affiliated with SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.



Dr. Brondz works at SSM Health in Saint Charles, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.