Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO

Dermatology
4.3 (78)
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.

Dr. Chaplik works at Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center
    4331 N Federal Hwy Ste 400, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 575-5316

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Holy Cross Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cellulitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Actinic Keratosis
Cellulitis
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Microneedling Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Photodynamic Therapy (PDT) Chevron Icon
Photorejuvenation Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Sclerotherapy of Varicose Veins of Legs Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Superficial Radiation Therapy (SRT) Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Vanquish® Fat Recontouring Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 78 ratings
    Patient Ratings (78)
    5 Star
    (64)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    May 04, 2022
    I have been going to Dr. Chaplik for many years, recommend him to all my friends. Extremely knowledgeable. 5 STAR
    — May 04, 2022
    About Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1952410789
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chaplik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chaplik has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chaplik has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chaplik works at Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. View the full address on Dr. Chaplik’s profile.

    Dr. Chaplik has seen patients for Cellulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chaplik on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    78 patients have reviewed Dr. Chaplik. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chaplik.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chaplik, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chaplik appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

