Overview

Dr. Igor Chaplik, DO is a Dermatologist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Holy Cross Hospital.



Dr. Chaplik works at Aesthetix Skin and Surgery Center in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cellulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.