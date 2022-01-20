Overview of Dr. Igor Cherches, MD

Dr. Igor Cherches, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Cox Medical Center South, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.



Dr. Cherches works at The Neurology Center in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.