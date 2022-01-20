Dr. Igor Cherches, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cherches is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Cherches, MD
Overview of Dr. Igor Cherches, MD
Dr. Igor Cherches, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas, Cox Medical Center South, Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital, Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital, Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Oakbend Medical Center.
Dr. Cherches' Office Locations
Houston Office6655 Travis St Ste 600, Houston, TX 77030 Directions (713) 795-0074
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospitals of Southeast Texas
- Cox Medical Center South
- Houston Methodist Clear Lake Hospital
- Houston Methodist Hospital
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
- Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital
- Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Memorial City Medical Center
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Oakbend Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit. From the front desk checking me in, Dr. Cherches, who was outstanding, thorough, listened and took my fear away, the tech who did the EMG and the NCD, and the checkout team- everybody was superb.
About Dr. Igor Cherches, MD
- Neurology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1942295522
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Cherches has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cherches accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cherches has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cherches has seen patients for Nerve Conduction Studies, Peripheral Nerve Disorders and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cherches on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Cherches speaks Russian.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Cherches. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cherches.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cherches, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cherches appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.