Dr. Igor DeCastro, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (85)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Igor DeCastro, MD

Dr. Igor DeCastro, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center and Piedmont Macon Medical Center.

Dr. DeCastro works at Georgia Neurosurgical Institute in Macon, GA with other offices in Locust Grove, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Neck Pain, Low Back Pain and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. DeCastro's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Georgia Neurosurgical Institute
    840 Pine St Ste 880, Macon, GA 31201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Locust Grove
    3758 Highway 42, Locust Grove, GA 30248 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (478) 743-7092

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center
  • Piedmont Macon Medical Center

Chronic Neck Pain
Low Back Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cerebellar Abscess Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Decompression Therapy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Chordoma
Complex Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Congenital Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Craniospinal Trauma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Glioma
Gliomatosis Cerebri Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus, Adult Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Metastatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Obstructive Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Radial Nerve Entrapment Chevron Icon
Radiation-Induced Meningioma Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord and Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Disorders Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Shock Chevron Icon
Spine and Back Procedures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Tethered Spinal Cord Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Compression Fractures Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    • Aetna
    • Alliant Health Plans
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
    • NovaNet
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Security Health Plan (SHP)
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 85 ratings
    Patient Ratings (85)
    5 Star
    (74)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Igor DeCastro, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 28 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French, Portuguese and Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1619161221
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • FEDERAL UNIVERSITY FLUMINENSE / FACULTY OF MEDICINE / CENTER OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

