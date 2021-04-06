See All Podiatrists in Buffalo Grove, IL
Super Profile

Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM

Podiatry
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Buffalo Grove, IL
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM

Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.

Dr. Dukarevich works at Specialized Podiatry in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Dukarevich's Office Locations

    Specialized Podiatry - Buffalo Grove
    355 W Dundee Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 (847) 541-4878
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Sinai Hospital
  • West Suburban Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bunion
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Ankle Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Callus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Callus
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Infections Chevron Icon
Ingrown Nail Chevron Icon
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Apr 06, 2021
    Took absolute great care and treated her well. He was very gentle and got the job done.
    — Apr 06, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM
    About Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 15 years of experience
    • English, Russian and Spanish
    • 1538326426
    Education & Certifications

    • Rush University
    • ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
    • DePaul University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dukarevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dukarevich has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dukarevich has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Dukarevich works at Specialized Podiatry in Buffalo Grove, IL. View the full address on Dr. Dukarevich’s profile.

    Dr. Dukarevich has seen patients for Ankle Sprains and Strains, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dukarevich on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Dukarevich. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dukarevich.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dukarevich, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dukarevich appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

