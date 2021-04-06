Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dukarevich is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM
Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.
Specialized Podiatry - Buffalo Grove355 W Dundee Rd, Buffalo Grove, IL 60089 Directions (847) 541-4878Monday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- West Suburban Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Took absolute great care and treated her well. He was very gentle and got the job done.
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- 1538326426
Education & Certifications
- Rush University
- ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL
- DePaul University
