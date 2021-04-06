Overview of Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM

Dr. Igor Dukarevich, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Buffalo Grove, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from ROSALIND FRANKLIN UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE SCIENCE/THE CHICAGO MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Hospital and West Suburban Medical Center.



Dr. Dukarevich works at Specialized Podiatry in Buffalo Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Ankle Sprains and Strains along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.