Dr. Igor Fineman, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Igor Fineman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Huntington Hospital.
Dr. Fineman works at
Raymond Neurosurgery and Spine630 S Raymond Ave Unit 301, Pasadena, CA 91105 Directions (626) 535-9552
- Adventist Health Glendale
- Huntington Hospital
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Thorough, patient with questions, thoughtful and competent staff. My whole experience with Doc Fineman, Jennifer and staff has been first class. My NPH surgery went well, followup has been excellent. 100% recommendation.
- Neurosurgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Armenian, Russian and Spanish
- UCLA Medical Center
- UCLA Medical Center
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
- UCLA School Of Engineering & Applied Science
Dr. Fineman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fineman accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fineman has seen patients for Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fineman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Fineman speaks Armenian, Russian and Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Fineman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fineman.
