Overview of Dr. Igor Fineman, MD

Dr. Igor Fineman, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pasadena, CA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale and Huntington Hospital.



Dr. Fineman works at Raymond Neurosurgery and Spine in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Cervical Spine Myelopathy, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.