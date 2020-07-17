See All Urologists in Rochester, MN
Dr. Igor Frank, MD

Urology
5.0 (6)
Map Pin Small Rochester, MN
Accepting new patients
Overview of Dr. Igor Frank, MD

Dr. Igor Frank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn

Dr. Frank works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Rochester - Other
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (507) 516-8351

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
STD Screening
Prostate Removal
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance
STD Screening

Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Complete Nephrectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
Cystourethroplasty With Repair of Bladder Neck With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal Chevron Icon
Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Orchiectomy Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Destruction of Kidney Lesion Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Total Cystectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Ureteroneocystostomy Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Jul 17, 2020
    Outstanding world class urologist for robotic prostatectomy. My surgical experience was truly amazing.
    — Jul 17, 2020
    About Dr. Igor Frank, MD

    • Urology
    • English, Russian
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
    Residency

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

