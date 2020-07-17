Dr. Igor Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Frank, MD
Overview of Dr. Igor Frank, MD
Dr. Igor Frank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Dr. Frank works at
Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Rochester - Other200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-8351
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding world class urologist for robotic prostatectomy. My surgical experience was truly amazing.
About Dr. Igor Frank, MD
- Urology
- English, Russian
- 1942280375
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
