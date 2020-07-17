Overview of Dr. Igor Frank, MD

Dr. Igor Frank, MD is an Urology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their residency with Mayo Grad School Med/mayo Fndn



Dr. Frank works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They frequently treat conditions like Prostate Removal and Prostatectomy With Robotic Assistance along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.