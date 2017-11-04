Overview

Dr. Igor Grosman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.



Dr. Grosman works at Igor Grosman DO PC in Bronx, NY with other offices in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Gastritis and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.