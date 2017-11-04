Dr. Grosman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igor Grosman, DO
Dr. Igor Grosman, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Bronx, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury and is affiliated with Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center and Mount Sinai Brooklyn.
Triborough GI2063A Bartow Ave, Bronx, NY 10475
Triborough GI1517 Voorhies Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11235
1674 Sheepshead Bay Rd, Brooklyn, NY 11235
Kingsbrook Jewish Medical Center
Mount Sinai Brooklyn
the best DR i have . he takes his time to hear your complaints . he is up to date on whats new in medical field he saved my life .that all i have to say.
Gastroenterology
20 years of experience
English, Russian and Spanish
NPI: 1851506869
North Shore/Long Island Jewish Med Ctr
Ny Coll Of Osteo Med Ny Inst Of Tech Old Westbury
- Gastroenterology
