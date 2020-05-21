Overview of Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD

Dr. Igor Koralnik, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from DEBRECENI MEDICINE STUDY UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Rush University Medical Center.



Dr. Koralnik works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.