Dr. Igor Lobko, MD
Dr. Igor Lobko, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
LIJ- Department of Radiology270-5 76 Ave, New Hyde Park, NY 11040 Directions (718) 470-4143
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Dr. Lobko is terrific. He explains everything thoroughly and gives me confidence in his ability.
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
