Dr. Igor Mamkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Mamkin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They graduated from Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St Georges U and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center.
Dr. Mamkin works at
Locations
Obstetrics & Gynecology5923 16th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11204 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
He was very caring and thorough.
About Dr. Igor Mamkin, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Russian
- 1316260268
Education & Certifications
- New York Methodist Hospital-Weill Medical College Of Cornell University
- University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- John Dempsey Hospital of University of CT Health Center|University Of Connecticut School Of Medicine
- Saint George`s University / School of Medicine|St Georges U
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mamkin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mamkin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mamkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Mamkin has seen patients for Chest Pain, Heart Palpitations and Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mamkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mamkin speaks Russian.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Mamkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mamkin.
