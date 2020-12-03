Overview

Dr. Igor Matwijiw, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Texarkana, TX. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from MISSOURI BAPTIST MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF NURSING and is affiliated with Christus Saint Michael Health System.



Dr. Matwijiw works at CHRISTUS Trinity Clinic East Medical Plaza - Endocrinology in Texarkana, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Overweight, Obesity and Diabetes Type 2 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.