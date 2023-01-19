Overview of Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD

Dr. Igor Milosevic, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University / School of Medicine & Veterinary Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.



Dr. Milosevic works at Comprehensive Surgical Group of Northeast Ohio Ltd. in Youngstown, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Intestinal Obstruction, Abdominal Pain, Incisional Hernia Repair and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.