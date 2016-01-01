Overview

Dr. Igor Naryzhny, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.



Dr. Naryzhny works at Lakeshore Gastroenterology & Liver Disease Institute in Des Plaines, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.