Dr. Igor Naryzhny, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Naryzhny, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Des Plaines, IL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Advocate Lutheran General Hospital, AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago and Northwest Community Hospital.
Dr. Naryzhny works at
Locations
-
1
Lakeshore Gastroenterology & Liver Disease Institute150 N River Rd Ste 210, Des Plaines, IL 60016 Directions (708) 383-6200Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Park Ridge Office1875 Dempster St Ste 605, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (847) 290-3800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- AMITA Health Resurrection Medical Center Chicago
- Northwest Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Igor Naryzhny, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 14 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1679701239
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- CHICAGO COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE / MIDWESTERN UNIVERSITY
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Naryzhny has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Naryzhny accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Naryzhny has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Naryzhny has seen patients for Gastritis, Abdominal Pain and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Naryzhny on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Naryzhny speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Naryzhny. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Naryzhny.
