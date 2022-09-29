Dr. Igor Nastaskin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nastaskin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Nastaskin, MD
Dr. Igor Nastaskin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Santa Maria, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Marian Regional Medical Center.
Santa Maria Gastroenterology Group116 S Palisade Dr Ste 306, Santa Maria, CA 93454 Directions
Liver Transplant Program in Santa Maria361 Town CTR W, Santa Maria, CA 93458 Directions (805) 922-6581
- Marian Regional Medical Center
Dr. Nastaskin is an outstanding MD. He has been patient and open minded with me. He is current in his knowledge and approach. Highly recommend .
About Dr. Igor Nastaskin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Russian and Spanish
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA DAVIS MEDICAL CENTER
- Cedars Sinai Med Ctr/ucla
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
Dr. Nastaskin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nastaskin accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nastaskin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nastaskin has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nastaskin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Nastaskin speaks Russian and Spanish.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Nastaskin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nastaskin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nastaskin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nastaskin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.