Dr. Igor Porotov, MD
Dr. Igor Porotov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St. Petersburg State Pediatric-Medical Acad, Russi and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
The Neurology Group721 Arbor Way Ste 101, Blue Bell, PA 19422 Directions
The Neurology Group1811 Bethlehem Pike Ste A-104, Flourtown, PA 19031 Directions
- Ambetter
- Amerihealth
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- Capital Blue Cross
- Consumer Health Network
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Dr. Porotov diagnosed my CSF Leak and quickly got me on the road to recovery. As I learned more about CSF I see that many others with this condition suffer for years.
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- Umass Memorial Medical Center
- St. Petersburg State Pediatric-Medical Acad, Russi
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Dr. Porotov has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Porotov accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Porotov has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Porotov has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Porotov on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Porotov speaks Spanish.
251 patients have reviewed Dr. Porotov. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Porotov.
