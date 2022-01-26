Overview of Dr. Igor Porotov, MD

Dr. Igor Porotov, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Blue Bell, PA. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from St. Petersburg State Pediatric-Medical Acad, Russi and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Porotov works at The Neurology Group in Blue Bell, PA with other offices in Flourtown, PA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.