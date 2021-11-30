Dr. Priven has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igor Priven, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Priven, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Priven works at
Locations
-
1
Manalapan Medical Center345 Us Highway 9, Manalapan, NJ 07726 Directions (732) 845-2200
-
2
Manalapan Medical8740 25th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11214 Directions (718) 891-8790
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Priven?
Dr. Priven is an excellent doctor who has managed my health issues for several years. I tend to be a bit anxious and he is always calming and reassuring. He patiently answers all my questions to my satisfaction. I would recommend him to anyone and I, myself would never think of going elsewhere.
About Dr. Igor Priven, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1518938422
Education & Certifications
- Mt Sinai Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- New York University
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Priven accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Priven has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Priven works at
Dr. Priven has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Lipid Disorders and Dyslipidemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Priven on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Priven speaks Russian.
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Priven. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Priven.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Priven, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Priven appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.