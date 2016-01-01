Dr. Igor Prokopiw, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Prokopiw is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Prokopiw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Igor Prokopiw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.
Dr. Prokopiw works at
PrimeCare Physicians9 Healthcare Dr Ste 202, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 283-1427
- Maine Medical Center
- Southern Maine Health Care
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1457337602
- Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences
Dr. Prokopiw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Prokopiw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Prokopiw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Prokopiw has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Prokopiw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Prokopiw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Prokopiw.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Prokopiw, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Prokopiw appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.