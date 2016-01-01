Overview

Dr. Igor Prokopiw, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Biddeford, ME. They graduated from Queen's University Faculty Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Maine Medical Center and Southern Maine Health Care.



Dr. Prokopiw works at SMHC Gastroenterology Biddeford in Biddeford, ME. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.