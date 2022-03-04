Overview of Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD

Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Irkutskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet.



Dr. Rechitsky works at IBJI - Morton Grove in Morton Grove, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Nerve Conduction Studies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.