Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD
Dr. Igor Rechitsky, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Morton Grove, IL. They specialize in Neurology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Irkutskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet.
IBJI - Morton Grove9000 Waukegan Rd Ste 200, Morton Grove, IL 60053 Directions (847) 583-0184
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Rechitsky was very polite and informative. The procedure has discomfort/pain and he carefully explained what was going to happen each time. I was a little apprehensive and he put me right at ease. He fully explained his findings when the procedure was done.
- Neurology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Russian
- Advocate Il Masonic Med Center
- Irkutskij Gosudarstvennij Medicinskij Universitet
Dr. Rechitsky has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rechitsky accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rechitsky has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rechitsky has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Brachial Plexus Palsy and Nerve Conduction Studies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rechitsky on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rechitsky speaks Russian.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Rechitsky. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rechitsky.
