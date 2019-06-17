Dr. Igor Rybkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rybkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Rybkin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Igor Rybkin, MD
Dr. Igor Rybkin, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They completed their residency with University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
Dr. Rybkin works at
Dr. Rybkin's Office Locations
-
1
Henry Ford Medical Center - Fairlane19401 Hubbard Dr, Dearborn, MI 48126 Directions (313) 982-8245MondayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Henry Ford Cancer Institute - Detroit2800 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (800) 436-7936Monday7:00am - 7:00pmTuesday7:00am - 7:00pmWednesday7:00am - 7:00pmThursday7:00am - 7:00pmFriday7:00am - 7:00pm
-
3
Henry Ford Hospital Campus3031 W Grand Blvd, Detroit, MI 48202 Directions (313) 916-2600
-
4
Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus39450 W 12 Mile Rd # 2, Novi, MI 48377 Directions (248) 344-8080
Hospital Affiliations
- Henry Ford Hospital
- Henry Ford Macomb Hospital
- Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital
- Henry Ford Wyandotte Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rybkin?
I am so grateful that Dr Rybkin took me to be his patient. I feel he will be taking the very best care of me. He took a lot of time explaining the new treatment that he will probably give to me. He is so thorough with following up the test’s that I will be needing.Sincerely Happy that I am his patient.
About Dr. Igor Rybkin, MD
- Medical Oncology
- English, Russian
- 1497965412
Education & Certifications
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- University Of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rybkin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rybkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rybkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rybkin works at
Dr. Rybkin has seen patients for Lung Cancer and Secondary Malignancies, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rybkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rybkin speaks Russian.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Rybkin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rybkin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rybkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rybkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.