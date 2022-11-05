Dr. Sergeyev has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Igor Sergeyev, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Igor Sergeyev, MD
Dr. Igor Sergeyev, MD is an Urology Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Maimonides Medical Center.
Dr. Sergeyev's Office Locations
Igor Sergeyev MD PC9101 4th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11209 Directions (718) 283-6000
Maimonides Medical Center4802 10th Ave Fl 7, Brooklyn, NY 11219 Directions (718) 283-6000
Hospital Affiliations
- Maimonides Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
It was great! Dr. Sergeev is professional, attentive and knowing. Staff is very friendly. All test made fast and clearly. Office is very clean and nice. Many thanks to dr. Sergeev and to staff
About Dr. Igor Sergeyev, MD
- Urology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1780631804
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Urology
