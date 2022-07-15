Dr. Igor Singer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Singer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Singer, MD
Dr. Igor Singer, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Heart To Heart Pediatric Cardiology3801 Springhurst Blvd Ste 104, Louisville, KY 40241 Directions (502) 425-5614
- Norton Hospital
Outstanding. Dr. Singer is thorough, informative, patient and kind. I was in the hospital for 9-days last fall, he visited me everyday. He is my wife's cardiologist as well and she has had the same experience.
- Johns Hopkins University
- Sinai Hospital
- Prince Henry Hosp
- University Of New South Wales, Faculty Of Medicine
- J.J Cahill Memorial High School
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
