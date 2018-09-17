Dr. Igor Sobol, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sobol is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Sobol, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Igor Sobol, MD
Dr. Igor Sobol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol's Office Locations
Jersey Shore Neurology PC2 State Route 27 Ste 509, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 767-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I and my daughter see this doctor since many years. He is an excellent doctor that you can truss and feel that you are on good hand... Don hesitate to see Dr Sobol, if you have a neurologic issue..
About Dr. Igor Sobol, MD
- Neurology
- 44 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- Seton Hall University School Graduate Medical Education
- Kazan State Medical University
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sobol has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sobol accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sobol has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sobol works at
Dr. Sobol has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sobol on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Sobol speaks Russian.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Sobol. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sobol.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sobol, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sobol appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.