Overview of Dr. Igor Sobol, MD

Dr. Igor Sobol, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Kazan State Medical University and is affiliated with Centrastate Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Sobol works at Jersey Shore Neurology PC in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.