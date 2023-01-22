Overview

Dr. Igor Trogan, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Manalapan, NJ. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Trogan works at Ivy Pediatrics, PA in Manalapan, NJ with other offices in Freehold, NJ and East Brunswick, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.