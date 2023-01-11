Dr. Igor Tubin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tubin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Tubin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Igor Tubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Lafayette Heart Institute1116 N 16th St # A, Lafayette, IN 47904 Directions (675) 838-6302
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport
- Franciscan Health Rensselaer
- Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital
- Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tubin was very pleasant and answered all questions. His staff were all pleasant. The office was very comfortable and clean. A very stress free Doctors visit. I would recommend Dr Tubin to anyone seeking an excellent physician.
About Dr. Igor Tubin, MD
- Cardiology
- 24 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1144253170
Education & Certifications
- Catholic Med Ctr
- Rush-Presbyterian Med Ctr
- Loyola University Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER
- Cardiovascular Disease and Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Dr. Tubin speaks Russian.
