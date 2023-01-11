Overview

Dr. Igor Tubin, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Lafayette, IN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Williamsport, Franciscan Health Rensselaer, Indiana University Health Arnett Hospital and Indiana University Health White Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Tubin works at IU Health Arnett Crdvsclr Svs in Lafayette, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Sinus Bradycardia and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.