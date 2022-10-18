Overview of Dr. Igor Turok, MD

Dr. Igor Turok, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Stamford, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Pain Medicine. They graduated from Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Stamford Hospital.



Dr. Turok works at Comprehensive Neurology and Pain Center of Connecticut in Stamford, CT with other offices in Wallingford, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Osteoarthritis of Spine and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.