Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD
Overview of Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD
Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Summit, NJ. They specialize in Neurology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania and is affiliated with Overlook Medical Center.
Dr. Ugorec works at
Dr. Ugorec's Office Locations
Summit11 Overlook Rd Ste 180, Summit, NJ 07901 Directions (833) 425-8247Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlook Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ugorec was my neurologist while I was being treated for a brain aneurysm at Overlook Hospital. I can't say enough about him. He was always professional, knowledgeable and communicative with my family. I was lucky to have him while I was in the ICU and highly recommend him as a doctor.
About Dr. Igor Ugorec, MD
- Neurology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1790875961
Education & Certifications
- Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School
- University Hospitals Case Western Reserve
- Kaunas Med Institute Kaunas Lithuania
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ugorec has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ugorec accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ugorec has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ugorec. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ugorec.
