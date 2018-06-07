Dr. Igor Westra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Igor Westra, MD
Overview of Dr. Igor Westra, MD
Dr. Igor Westra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med|Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Westra works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Westra's Office Locations
-
1
Shore Fun Pediatrics14 Doctors Cir Ste 3, Supply, NC 28462 Directions (877) 826-0590
-
2
Retina of Coastal Carolina Pllc1801 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 Directions (910) 355-0896
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Fallon Community Health Plan
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedCost
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- POMCO Group
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Westra?
Dr. Igor Westra was my primary doctor and performed my surgery, while Dr. van Rens and Dr. Holt also provided hands on treatment on days when Dr. Westra was not available. All three doctors are skilled surgeons and work seamlessly as a team. In short, the doctors and staff at Retina of Coastal Carolina are professional and competent and exceptionally patient focused. From the receptionist, the nurses and support staff, to the three primary doctors-the care is exceptional.
About Dr. Igor Westra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1679543870
Education & Certifications
- Casey Eye Inst-U Oreg/Hlth Scis U|Casey Eye Institute University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
- U Alberta Hosp|University Alberta Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
- Dartmouth Med|Dartmouth School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Westra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Westra accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Westra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Westra works at
Dr. Westra has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Westra speaks Dutch.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Westra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westra.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.