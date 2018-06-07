See All Ophthalmologists in Supply, NC
Dr. Igor Westra, MD

Ophthalmology
3.9 (9)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Igor Westra, MD

Dr. Igor Westra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Supply, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Dartmouth Med|Dartmouth School of Medicine and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Westra works at RETINA OF COASTAL CAROLINA in Supply, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Westra's Office Locations

    Shore Fun Pediatrics
    14 Doctors Cir Ste 3, Supply, NC 28462 (877) 826-0590
    Retina of Coastal Carolina Pllc
    1801 New Hanover Medical Park Dr, Wilmington, NC 28403 (910) 355-0896

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration

Treatment frequency



Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP)
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Dry Eyes
Visual Field Defects
Chorioretinal Scars
Tear Duct Disorders
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
B-Scan Ultrasound
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration
Corneal Diseases
Corneal Ulcer
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Infections
Eyelid Surgery
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Keratitis
Macular Hole
Progressive High Myopia
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Trichiasis
Ultrasound, Eye
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Anterior Vitrectomy
Blindness
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Cataracts
Diabetic Retinopathy
Drusen
Enucleation of Eye
Exotropia
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Floaters
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Headache
Hyphema
Iridectomy
Iridocyclitis
Iridotomy
Lazy Eye
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Optic Neuritis
Paracentesis of Anterior Eye
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
    • Aetna
    • Amalgamated Clothing & Textile Workers Union
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of North Carolina
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MedCost
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 07, 2018
    Dr. Igor Westra was my primary doctor and performed my surgery, while Dr. van Rens and Dr. Holt also provided hands on treatment on days when Dr. Westra was not available. All three doctors are skilled surgeons and work seamlessly as a team. In short, the doctors and staff at Retina of Coastal Carolina are professional and competent and exceptionally patient focused. From the receptionist, the nurses and support staff, to the three primary doctors-the care is exceptional.
    P. Smith in Wilmington — Jun 07, 2018
    About Dr. Igor Westra, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch
    NPI Number
    • 1679543870
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Casey Eye Inst-U Oreg/Hlth Scis U|Casey Eye Institute University Oreg/Hlth Scis University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • U Alberta Hosp|University Alberta Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jackson Memorial Hospital|University Miami Jackson Meml Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Dartmouth Med|Dartmouth School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Igor Westra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Westra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Westra has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Westra has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Westra has seen patients for Retinal Hemorrhage, Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) and Age-Related Macular Degeneration, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Westra on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Westra. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Westra.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Westra, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Westra appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

