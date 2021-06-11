Overview of Dr. Ih-Ping Huang, MD

Dr. Ih-Ping Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.



Dr. Huang works at Northwest Surgical Associates in Denville, NJ with other offices in Randolph, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.