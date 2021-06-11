Dr. Ih-Ping Huang, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Huang is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ih-Ping Huang, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Saint Clare's Denville Hospital.
Northwest Surgical Associates16 Pocono Rd, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 627-1212
Northwest Surgical Associates, PC121 Center Grove Rd Ste 18, Randolph, NJ 07869 Directions (973) 328-1414Monday9:00am - 4:30pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 4:30pm
- Saint Clare's Denville Hospital
- Aetna
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- EmblemHealth
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicare
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Huang actually performed two surgeries on me. Both surgeries went great and I felt so lucky to have him as my surgeon. He was warm, kind, patient and understanding of all my fears and really listened to me, and explained everything in a way that I could understand it fully. He is an excellent surgeon and very knowledgeable, and I would recommend to anyone! His partners are equally as wonderful! I met each of them while in the hospital. His office staff is also so sweet, friendly and very helpful. If I ever needed surgery again, I would definitely go back to Dr. Huang.
- General Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1295759041
- Emory Hosp-Emory U Sch Med
- Suny Downstate University
- SUNY-Downstate Med Cntr
- BOSTON UNIV SCH OF MED
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
