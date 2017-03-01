See All General Surgeons in Burbank, CA
Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD

General Surgery
4.1 (16)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.

Dr. Aziz works at Valley Vascular Associates in Burbank, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Santa Clarita, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Burbank Office
    201 S Buena Vista St Ste 305, Burbank, CA 91505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 401-1010
    Valencia Office
    27420 Tourney Rd Ste 200, Valencia, CA 91355 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 233-8800
    Valley Vascular Associates
    23911 Calgrove Blvd, Santa Clarita, CA 91321 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (661) 505-7079
    Valley Vascular Associates
    16917 ENADIA WAY, Van Nuys, CA 91406 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 401-1010

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Providence Holy Cross Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dialysis Access Procedures Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mobitz, Type 2, Heart Block Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Second Degree Heart Block Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Mar 01, 2017
    I met with Dr. Aziz about a month ago and he seemed to know exactly what I was describing and prescribed an Ultrasound in order to exactly pinpoint my problem. The technician who later did my Ultrasound, Gabriel, was exceedingly professional, polite, and explained everything as he did it. So far, I am very likely to refer someone to Dr. Aziz in the future.
    Burbank, CA — Mar 01, 2017
    About Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Arabic
    • 1700873593
    Education & Certifications

    • Los Angeles County Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
    • Harbor / UCLA
    • Usc-Lac
    • Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine
    • Ain Shams University
    • Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aziz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Aziz accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Aziz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Aziz has seen patients for Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Aziz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Aziz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aziz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aziz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aziz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

