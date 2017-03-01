Overview

Dr. Ihab Aziz, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from Ain Shams University, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Holy Cross Medical Center.



Dr. Aziz works at Valley Vascular Associates in Burbank, CA with other offices in Valencia, CA, Santa Clarita, CA and Van Nuys, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.