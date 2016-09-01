Overview

Dr. Ihab Girgis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Neptune, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT STONY BROOK and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Ocean University Medical Center.



Dr. Girgis works at Shore Heart Group PA in Neptune, NJ with other offices in Brick, NJ, Toms River, NJ and Manahawkin, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Palpitations along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.