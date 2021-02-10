Dr. Ihab Herraka, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Herraka is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihab Herraka, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ihab Herraka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo - Syria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.
Dr. Herraka works at
Locations
Gastro Florida Wesley Chapel3821 Maryweather Ln Ste 101, Wesley Chapel, FL 33544 Directions (813) 723-4688
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
He is great ??
About Dr. Ihab Herraka, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1174610018
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida College of Medicine, Gainesville, FL
- University of Florida - College of Medicine
- University of Aleppo - Syria
