Overview

Dr. Ihab Herraka, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wesley Chapel, FL. They graduated from University of Aleppo - Syria and is affiliated with HCA Florida Oak Hill Hospital and AdventHealth Wesley Chapel.



Dr. Herraka works at Gastro Florida Wesley Chapel in Wesley Chapel, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Pelvic Abscess and Hemorrhoids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.