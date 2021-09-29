Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Emeruwa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corona, CA. They completed their fellowship with Martin L King Jr/Drew Med C
Dr. Emeruwa works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Corona341 Magnolia Ave Ste 201, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 735-6969Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
Aspen Medical Group, Inc. - Riverside9041 Magnolia Ave Ste 305, Riverside, CA 92503 Directions (951) 343-3477
-
3
Aspen Medical Group, Inc. - Moreno Valley11441 Heacock St Ste B, Moreno Valley, CA 92557 Directions (951) 924-1906
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
- Parkview Community Hospital Medical Center
- Riverside Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Emeruwa?
He’s a good dr delivered my babies and will have him do it again if so, loved him as my dr.
About Dr. Iheanacho Emeruwa, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English, Igbo, Nigerian, Spanish and Vietnamese
- 1609871227
Education & Certifications
- Martin L King Jr/Drew Med C
- howard university hospital
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Emeruwa has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Emeruwa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Emeruwa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Emeruwa works at
Dr. Emeruwa speaks Igbo, Nigerian, Spanish and Vietnamese.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Emeruwa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Emeruwa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Emeruwa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Emeruwa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.