Dr. Aja-Onu has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iheanyichukwu Aja-Onu, MD
Dr. Iheanyichukwu Aja-Onu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.
Main Street Dialysis Center3 N Main St, Freeport, NY 11520 Directions (516) 623-5076
- Mercy Medical Center
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
- Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I was at South Nassau in 2019. No one could figure out what was wrong with me. Infectious disease doctor and staff doctor arguing over what I might of had. Dr. Onu was the only one to figure out I had mono. He was so kind and caring. I will never forget his kindness. Checked on me often. Very kind and caring individual.
- Gastroenterology
- 37 years of experience
- English, Afrikaans
- 1720077944
- UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
