Overview

Dr. Iheanyichukwu Aja-Onu, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Freeport, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NIGERIA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center, Mount Sinai South Nassau and Saint John's Episcopal Hospital At South Shore.



Dr. Aja-Onu works at Main Street Dialysis Center in Freeport, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Peptic Ulcer, Duodenal Ulcer and Bile Duct Procedure along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.