Dr. Ihong Chen, MD

Internal Medicine
4.8 (45)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ihong Chen, MD

Dr. Ihong Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.

Dr. Chen works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Chen's Office Locations

  1. 1
    MemorialCare Medical Group Fountain Valley (Brookhurst)
    18035 Brookhurst St Ste 21, Fountain Valley, CA 92708 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (877) 696-3622

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach
  • Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
  • Orange Coast Medical Center
  • Saddleback Medical Center
  • Community Hospital Of Huntington Park

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wellness Examination
Immunization Administration
Dyslipidemia
Abdominal Pain
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Administrative Physical
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Back Pain
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Breast Pain
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures
Cholesterol Diseases
Chronic Pain
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Type 2
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis
Diverticulosis
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Electrocardiogram (EKG)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Gait Abnormality
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hip Sprain
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypothyroidism
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Lipid Disorders
Low Back Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Muscle Spasm
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Overweight
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sleep Apnea
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Urinary Stones
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Jan 31, 2023
    He is very kind and makes patient feel comfortable. He also gave me enough explanation to understand my body and health. I already made my husband switch the doctor Ihong chen from previous doctor. I do appreciate his advices and helps even reception staffs, they are very professional and kind. Highly suggest!
    Stella K — Jan 31, 2023
    About Dr. Ihong Chen, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 35 years of experience
    • English, Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin
    • 1104822535
    Education & Certifications

    • St Paul Hospital|University Hospital - St Paul
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ihong Chen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chen has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chen works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. View the full address on Dr. Chen’s profile.

    Dr. Chen speaks Chinese, Mandarin and Mandarin.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Chen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

