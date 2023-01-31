Overview of Dr. Ihong Chen, MD

Dr. Ihong Chen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fountain Valley, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Miller Children's & Women's Hospital - Long Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Saddleback Medical Center and Community Hospital Of Huntington Park.



Dr. Chen works at Irvine Barranca in Fountain Valley, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.