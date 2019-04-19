Dr. Ihor Galarnyk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Galarnyk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ihor Galarnyk, MD
Overview
Dr. Ihor Galarnyk, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Palm Desert, CA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from McGill University / Faculty of Medicine.
Locations
Advanced Center for Sports & Musculoskeletal Medicine Inc.41990 Cook St, Palm Desert, CA 92211 Directions (760) 341-8341
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Galarnyk is an exceptional psychiatrist. He is kind, caring, dedicated, knowledgeable, intelligent, professional, patient, respectful, experienced, and even makes clever jokes. He spends time with his patients. He is highly skilled in various methods of therapy. I think he is the best psychiatrist in the Coachella Valley. Carol and Karen are very nice. They always try to meet your scheduling needs.
About Dr. Ihor Galarnyk, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1417011446
Education & Certifications
- McGill University / Faculty of Medicine
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Galarnyk accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Galarnyk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Galarnyk. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Galarnyk.
