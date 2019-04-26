Overview of Dr. Ihor Magun, MD

Dr. Ihor Magun, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Rockville Centre, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Autonomous University of Guadalajara / Faculty of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Medical Center.



Dr. Magun works at Ihor W Magun MD in Rockville Centre, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.