Overview

Dr. Ihor Pidhorecky, MD is a Surgical Oncology Specialist in Pembroke Pines, FL. They specialize in Surgical Oncology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School of Medicine NY, NY|MT SINAI SCH OF MED OF NY UNIV and is affiliated with HCA Florida Westside Hospital.



Dr. Pidhorecky works at Florida Surgical Care, LLC in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Port Placements or Replacements, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Secondary Malignancies along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.