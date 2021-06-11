See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Bluefield, VA
Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3.5 (17)
Accepting new patients
45 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD

Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.

Dr. Safi works at Ihsan Safi MD in Bluefield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Safi's Office Locations

    Ihsan Safi MD
    5 Westwood Medical Park, Bluefield, VA 24605 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (276) 322-3925

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Community Hospital
  • Welch Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism
Vitamin D Deficiency
Diabetes Type 2
Hypothyroidism

Treatment frequency



    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jun 11, 2021
    Dr. Safi is a very knowledgeable physician. He gives his patients time and cares about their well being. I can highly recommend him.
    Carol Harsanyi — Jun 11, 2021
    About Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD

    Specialties
    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 45 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1538128863
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Illinois
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mercy Hospital and Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • St Lukes Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Damascus Univ
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Safi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Safi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Safi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Safi has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Safi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Safi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Safi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Safi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Safi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

