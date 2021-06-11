Overview of Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD

Dr. Ihsan Safi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Bluefield, VA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from Damascus Univ and is affiliated with Princeton Community Hospital and Welch Community Hospital.



Dr. Safi works at Ihsan Safi MD in Bluefield, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Vitamin D Deficiency, Diabetes Type 2 and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.