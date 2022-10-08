Overview of Dr. Ihtisham Choudhry, MD

Dr. Ihtisham Choudhry, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bullhead City, AZ. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 12 years of experience. They graduated from Marshall University and is affiliated with Valley View Medical Center and Western Arizona Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Choudhry works at Dadra Medical, PC in Bullhead City, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.