Overview

Dr. Ijaz Rashid, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Syracuse, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from Nishtar Medical College and is affiliated with Auburn Community Hospital, Oswego Hospital and Saint Joseph's Hospital Health Center.



Dr. Rashid works at Medical Services Of Syracuse in Syracuse, NY. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Vertigo and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.