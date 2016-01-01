Overview of Dr. Ijeoma Ajufo, MD

Dr. Ijeoma Ajufo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IBADAN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Ajufo works at Northridge Behavioral Health in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence and Drug-Induced Mental Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.