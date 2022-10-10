Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Isiadinso is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.
Children's At North Druid Hills Outpatient Rehabilitation1605 Chantilly Dr Ne, Atlanta, GA 30324 Directions (404) 778-2746
Emory Clinic Heart & Vascular Ctr At Eastside1608 Tree Ln Ste 101, Snellville, GA 30078 Directions (404) 778-8360
Emory Clinic Decatur2801 N Decatur Rd Ste 295, Decatur, GA 30033 Directions (404) 778-7667
- Emory University Hospital
- Emory University Hospital Midtown
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr Isiadinso really cares about her patients. I had been to another cardiologist prior to seeing her who ran tests and said there was nothing wrong with me. Dr. Isiadinso took the time to really listen to me, ordered more tests, heart cath and we were able to get to the bottom of the issue. I think Dr. Isiadinso is the best!!
- Cardiology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1861429771
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
