Overview

Dr. Ijeoma Isiadinso, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Emory University Hospital and Emory University Hospital Midtown.



Dr. Isiadinso works at Children's At North Druid Hills Outpatient Rehabilitation in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Snellville, GA and Decatur, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.