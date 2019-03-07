Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kwon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD
Overview of Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD
Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warsaw, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Wyoming County Community Hospital.
Dr. Kwon works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kwon's Office Locations
-
1
University Optical Corp2469 State Route 19 N, Warsaw, NY 14569 Directions (585) 786-2288Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Noyes Memorial Hospital
- Wyoming County Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kwon?
Dr Kwon and his office took me in with an emergency detached retina. They explained to urgency of my condition and explained everything in detail. Emergency surgery was performed that evening at Warsaw Hospital successfully. I had a follow up visit the next morning, everything is looking good. His office helped fill out and send documents regarding my job and leave of absence. I would highly reccommend Dr Kwon and his caring professional staff.
About Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1366468035
Education & Certifications
- PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kwon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kwon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kwon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kwon works at
Dr. Kwon has seen patients for Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kwon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kwon. The overall rating for this provider is 1.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kwon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kwon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kwon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.