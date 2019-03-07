Overview of Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD

Dr. Ik-Sung Kwon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Warsaw, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Noyes Memorial Hospital and Wyoming County Community Hospital.



Dr. Kwon works at University Eye Specialists in Warsaw, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Floaters, Age-Related Macular Degeneration and Retinal Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.