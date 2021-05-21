Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM
Overview of Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM
Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.
Dr. Gorman's Office Locations
Ike B. Gorman Dpm PC1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste A230, Tucson, AZ 85712 Directions (520) 722-5115
Lourdes G. Gorman7520 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Directions (520) 722-5115
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Good morning to everyone that work for the Southern Arizona Foot & Ankle Center Customer Center. I do hope that all of yous are doing ok smile. Also I do hope that all of yous will have a very wonderful day at work ok smile. In ending I just want to tell all of yous that Dr Ike B Gorman and all his very very wonderful Staff members Dyane and Lynette was very very very Professional Helpful and very very Caring to me and other patients too ok smile. Last of all also all of them have very very Excellent Communication Skills and yes all knows and loves their job so very much and by the way very very very Dr Ike B Gorman is always a People's doctor and the Best Podiatrist Doctor that I have ever met in my life time ok smile. Finally all stated above are very very Positive Representatives for the Foot and Ankle Center that all of them work for day in and day out ok smile. Oh by the way the above is located at 1500 N Wilmot Rd in Tucson,AZ 85712. Sincerely, Morris W Conway Jr
About Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM
- Podiatry
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gorman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.