See All Podiatrists in Tucson, AZ
Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM

Podiatry
4.0 (21)
Map Pin Small Tucson, AZ
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM

Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. Gorman works at Ike B. Gorman Dpm PC in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Podiatry Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
Dr. Charles Connell, DPM
5.0 (148)
View Profile

Dr. Gorman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ike B. Gorman Dpm PC
    1500 N Wilmot Rd Ste A230, Tucson, AZ 85712 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 722-5115
  2. 2
    Lourdes G. Gorman
    7520 N La Cholla Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85741 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (520) 722-5115

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Foot Sprain
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Gorman?

    May 21, 2021
    Good morning to everyone that work for the Southern Arizona Foot & Ankle Center Customer Center. I do hope that all of yous are doing ok smile. Also I do hope that all of yous will have a very wonderful day at work ok smile. In ending I just want to tell all of yous that Dr Ike B Gorman and all his very very wonderful Staff members Dyane and Lynette was very very very Professional Helpful and very very Caring to me and other patients too ok smile. Last of all also all of them have very very Excellent Communication Skills and yes all knows and loves their job so very much and by the way very very very Dr Ike B Gorman is always a People's doctor and the Best Podiatrist Doctor that I have ever met in my life time ok smile. Finally all stated above are very very Positive Representatives for the Foot and Ankle Center that all of them work for day in and day out ok smile. Oh by the way the above is located at 1500 N Wilmot Rd in Tucson,AZ 85712. Sincerely, Morris W Conway Jr
    Morris Conway Jr — May 21, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Gorman to family and friends

    Dr. Gorman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Gorman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM.

    About Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1528028115
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gorman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Gorman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Gorman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Gorman works at Ike B. Gorman Dpm PC in Tucson, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Gorman’s profile.

    Dr. Gorman has seen patients for Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gorman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Gorman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gorman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gorman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gorman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ike Gorman, DPM?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.