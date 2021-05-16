Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Okwuosa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dr. Okwuosa works at
Locations
-
1
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern675 N Saint Clair St Ste 19-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 664-3278
-
2
Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute of Northwestern - Pavilion B1000 N Westmoreland Rd Fl 1, Lake Forest, IL 60045 Directions (847) 534-3278
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Illinois
- First Health
- Galaxy Health Network
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meridian Health Plan
- MultiPlan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Okwuosa?
Exceptional , superb and excellent cardiologist , I received an outstanding medical care from Dr OKwuosa
About Dr. Ike Okwuosa, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English, Persian
- 1386962389
Education & Certifications
- John Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Georgetown University School Of Medicine
- Advanced Heart Failure and Transplant Cardiology, Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Okwuosa has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Okwuosa accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Okwuosa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Okwuosa works at
Dr. Okwuosa has seen patients for Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest and Congestive Heart Failure, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Okwuosa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Okwuosa speaks Persian.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Okwuosa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Okwuosa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Okwuosa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Okwuosa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.