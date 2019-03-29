Overview

Dr. Ike Stewart, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sumter, SC. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital.



Dr. Stewart works at Colonial Family Practice Liberty Street Location in Sumter, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.