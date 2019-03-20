Overview

Dr. Ike Tanabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.



Dr. Tanabe works at STRAUB CLINIC & HOSPITAL, Honolulu, HI in Honolulu, HI. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.