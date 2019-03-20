Dr. Ike Tanabe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Tanabe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ike Tanabe, MD
Overview
Dr. Ike Tanabe, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Straub Clinic And Hospital.
Dr. Tanabe works at
Locations
Straub Medical Center888 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 522-4000
Hospital Affiliations
- Straub Clinic And Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Altius Health Plans
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- PacificSource
- Principal Financial Group
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Tanabe is serious yet fun to talk with about a not so fun subject! He is very professional and listens well! He heard my concerns and had no issue with doing my procedure at the hospital rather than his own facility! His concern was for my safety and comfort I needed an endoscopy as well as colonoscopy and he made it so easy! Thank you for your expertise and concern Dr Tanabe! I’ll never worry again about either of these procedures again! Glad Hawaii has your services!!
About Dr. Ike Tanabe, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1184691602
Education & Certifications
- University So Fla
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- University Of Washington School Of Medicine
Dr. Tanabe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Tanabe accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Tanabe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Tanabe has seen patients for Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Tanabe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Tanabe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Tanabe.
